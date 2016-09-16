HHS volleyball goes 3-3 in busy week

The Hastings Raiders’ volleyball team lost to the Rosemount Irish in straight sets on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in a match that certainly had its ups and downs for the Raiders.

On Thursday they defeated Simley in five sets and then went 2-2 over Friday and Saturday in a tournament at Apple Valley.

Rosemount

The Raiders came out slowly to start the match and were down 11-4 when the first timeout was taken. They were unable to recover from the deficit and lost the first set 14-25.

In the second set Hastings turned things around and played much better offensively and were more consistent. The Raiders were up 13-9 midway through the set until the Irish made a small comeback to take the lead 16-15. From there it was back and forth between the two teams until Rosemount was able to close out the set, beating the Raiders 25-23.

The entire match could be characterized by inconsistent play by Hastings, which became evident in the third set. As well as they played in the second set is how badly the third set went. The Raiders lost the final set 6-25 to lose the match three sets to none.

Head coach Rita Girgen said her team needs to play with a greater degree of consistency.

“Overall, there was too great of a degree of variation. We need to cut down on our highs and lows in that big span in between,” Girgen said. “Make those little dips instead of valleys, that will help, and that just boils down to experience, getting really comfortable in the rotation and comfortable with each other, building chemistry. I think long term, these things will work themselves out.”

Despite those peaks and valleys Girgen talked about, she said she’s optimistic about how the team will develop over the coming month.

“We played well the first two sets,” Girgen said. “We have a fairly young lineup that is gaining varsity experience. That experience is going to help the team at the end of the season when wins and losses really matter the most.”

Marissa Stockman led the team in kills with eight while Lexy Langenfeld had six and Mallory Brake had five. Haley Anderson had 11 digs, followed by Taeler McVicker with nine and Paula Scharfe with seven. McVicker also led with eight serving points.

Simley

The Raiders came away from Simley with a win, beating the Spartans in five sets (25-23, 27-25,19-25, 23-25,15-7). Girgen said the match was tightly contested all the way through. It was really a good win for the team.

Langenfeld led the team with 18 kills and Stockman had seven. Anderson gathered 23 digs and McVicker led with 15 serving points.

Apple Valley Tournament

Hastings finished seventh out of 16 teams at Apple Valley over a two day period, then went 2-2 with victories over Concordia Academy (9-25, 25-20,15-9) and St. Francis (25-20, 25-16), and losses to Centennial (14-25, 17-25) and Caledonia (14-25, 21-25). Concordia Academy was ranked seventh in the state for class 2A and Girgen said it was a huge win for the Raiders, who really played well.

Langenfeld once again led the team in kills at the tournament with 22. Stockman had 16 and Mallory Brake had 11. Anderson compiled 42 digs over the four matches, followed by Tori Brake with 19 and Lexy Gray with 13. McVicker and Stockman both had 18 serving points, while Tori Brake had 14 and Scharfe had 12.

Girgen said that she and the team always enjoy playing in the Apple Valley tournament.

“It’s fun to be in the Apple Valley tournament and to see teams we don’t usually see during our non-conference and conference play.”

The Raiders host Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and then Tartan on Sept.15. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the junior varsity plays in a tournament in Burnsville.