Raiders boy’s soccer on goal tear, start season 4-1

Raiders boys’ soccer went 2-1 in matches to improve to 4-1 on the season this past week. They lost to New Richmond on Tuesday, beat South St. Paul in their first conference match on Thursday and then defeated Red Wing on Saturday.

New Richmond

The match against the New Richmond Tigers was high scoring and back and forth between the two teams. The Raiders struck quickly with a goal about seven minutes in by Joshua Lewanski, assisted by Jack Carlson. A little later Noah Brenny added a second goal to put Hastings up 2-0.

New Richmond scored twice as well before the half ended to tie the game. In the second half, the Tigers scored three straight goals to go up 5-2 before Logan Boogren scored for the Raiders to make it 5-3. Shortly after, however, the Tigers were given a penalty kick which they converted to go ahead 6-3, which would be the final.

South St. Paul

Head coach Jamie Swanson said he tasked his players with adjusting to the fast-paced play that they saw against New Richmond in preparation for the South St. Paul Packers.

“I told the guys they had to learn from New Richmond's fast paced, one-touch style and play faster and more direct against the South St. Paul Packers,” Swanson said. “They are a tough opponent every season.”

The Packers led 1-0 at the end of the first half after grabbing a late goal.

“I thought we outplayed South St. Paul in the first half,” Swanson said. “We definitely created more quality scoring chances than them.”

However, in the second half Hastings had a scoring burst, putting four goals in the net. Both Lewanski and Derek Iwasko had two goals each, with Lewanski assisting on both of Iwasko’s as well.

“The halftime speech was short and sweet,” Swanson said. “Shane and I told the guys they needed to play more direct with diagonal balls to backside players, and basically to run their defenders ragged. The guys responded with one of the best halves of attacking soccer I've seen in my short time as varsity coach.”

The final score remained 4-1 to give Hastings their first conference win.

Red Wing

Swanson described the Red Wing match as just a continuation of the South St. Paul one, with Hastings once again scoring fast and furious.

The Raiders won 5-2 with goals from Brenny, Boogren, Lewanski, Tucker Houska and Danny Williams.

The team has scored 28 goals in only five games, which is an average of more than five goals per game. Swanson said that the score versus Red Wing could have been much higher if not for really good goalkeeper play by the Red Wing keeper Peyton Anderson.

Lewanski right now is tied for sixth in the state in goals scored with nine and tied for second in assists with seven.

Swanson said he is excited with how well Lewanski is playing and hopes others are inspired by his play and also step up.

“He is an unbelievably hard worker who really times his runs well,” Swanson said. “He also has great ball control and can turn on a dime and shoot very quickly. He is very tough to defend against. I'm looking for the next guy to step up and start scoring goals in bunches like Josh. Word is out that he is on fire, and teams are going to gameplan against him eventually. We are going to need more guys getting into the mix, and if that happens, we are going to really be hard to outscore.”