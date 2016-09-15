The Hastings girls’ tennis team won its conference opener in a close match against Henry Sibley on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The Raiders won the dual 4-3 and the deciding match was second doubles by Rachel Weber and Ava Hernlem. They won 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-3.

The Raiders split their singles matches 2-2 and then won two out of the three doubles matches.

The two singles wins were by lone senior Sara Lund, 6-3, 6-4, in third singles and Emily Beyer in fourth singles, 6-3, 6-1. Isabella Kranz lost first singles 6-3, 2-6, 1-6. In second singles Elizabeth Henrichs lost 1-6, 1-6.

The other win in doubles was Anna Lindner and Morgan Reinardy 6-2, 6-1. First doubles Amy Roach and Bridget Anderson lost 1-6, 2-6.

The team is at Visitation on Monday, Sept. 12, at South St. Paul on Sept. 13, at Tartan on Sept. 15 and then have an invitation at Eagan on Saturday, Sept. 17. The junior varsity has its own conference tournament on Sept. 17 as well which is at Henry Sibley.