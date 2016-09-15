The Hastings girls’ swimming and diving team hosted Mahtomedi on Thursday, Sept. 9, where they won 99-87.

The Raiders varsity won nine events to Mahtomedi’s three, which included the diving event. Hastings’ Drew Gerlach and Natasha Girgen both won two events; Gerlach won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, and Girgen won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Elli Walker won the 200 freestyle, Katie Gjelhaug the 100 breaststroke and Johanna Ingenerf the 500 freestyle. The Raiders also won two relay events in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.

Swimming head coach Katie McAlpin said the meet went very well and a couple girls stood out in both swimming and diving.

“The swimmer of the meet was Johanna Ingenerf,” McAlpin said. “Johanna had a phenomenal 500 freestyle swim. She has been a great asset to our team and is also a very hard worker in practice.”

“Diver of the meet was Lauren Ruder (who dove junior varsity),” McAlpin explained. “Lauren improved her score from two weeks ago by 15 points. That's over two points a dive. It is going to be fun to see her improve throughout the season.”

The team will next be in action on Sept. 15 at North St. Paul.