The Hastings cross-country team competed in the Minnaert Invitational at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park on Sept. 8 in their second meet of the season. The invitational is one of the largest events the team competes in this season with 15 teams total being present, including Hastings.

The team had two boys finish in the top 25 on varsity and three varsity girls finish in the top 50. For the boys, Griffin Myers finished first on the team and 14th overall with a time of 17:20.053. Crimzon Anderson finished second on the team and 25th overall with a time of 17:47.936.

On the girls team, Megan Mattson finished first for Hastings and 37th overall with a time of 23:02.100. Linnea Hanson finished close by for second on the team and 39th overall with a time of 23:05.216. Cora Anderson rounded out the girls who finished in the top 50 with a 42nd overall finish and a time of 23:11.636.

Head coach John Dewall said the meet was good preparation for the season to come.

“This was kind of a preview of the Metro East meet we have here next Tuesday and then the Metro East Conference Championships here in October, so we actually have three meets on this same course,” Dewall said. “It gives us the chance to really see and compare for now and the end of the year, to see what kind of times the kids are able to put together.”

He also said he was impressed with how his team ran.

“Griffin Meyers ran well, Crimzon (Anderson) is still getting in shape so he was tailing behind a little bit,” Dewall explained. “We have some young kids. Isaac Huntington looked good. Sam Shepherd had a good race today, too. I thought that was his best race compared to last week. Linnea Hanson, an eighth grader, was one of our top performers. She had a great race, her and Megan Mattson. Cora Anderson was really, really close. Between those girls they were all really close together (finishing wise).”

For the rest of the varsity boys: Sam Shepherd finished third on the boys’ team and 54th overall; Paul Kendall was fourth and 59th overall; Eric Howd fifth and 61st; Isaac Huntington sixth and 69th; and Devon Haraldson seventh and 92nd overall.

The rest of the girls’ times were as follows: Alexis Edmundson finished fourth on the team and 61st overall; Kaitlyn Walderon fifth and 73rd; Hannah Siebenaler sixth and 80th; and Joyce Oseko seventh and 83rd.

The Raiders competed in their conference meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13, their second meet at St. Croix Regional Park. Results were not available by press time. On Thursday, Sept. 15, they are away in a meet against Rochester Mayo at Eastwood Golf Course.