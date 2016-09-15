Raiders football loses close game to Simley Spartans

Hastings wide receiver Nathaniel Wiese runs down the field with the ball during Friday's game against Simley. PHOTOS COURTESY OF BECK PHOTOGRAPHY

The Hastings football team lost a close game to the Simley Spartans, 24-20, on Friday, a game in which the Raiders led 20-6 at halftime and seemed to have well in hand.

The first half saw the Raiders hit numerous big plays to set up scores and their defense held the Simley offense scoreless. The Spartan’s only touchdown in the first half came off a fumble by quarterback Colin Kummer, which they recovered and ran in for the score.

Leading by 14 to start the second half, the Raiders struggled offensively for the rest of the game. That, coupled with several turnovers, helped keep the Spartans in the game.

Only a couple minutes into the second half, Hastings fumbled inside their own 20-yard line resulting in a Simley touchdown to cut the Raiders’ lead to 20-12. Later in the quarter, Hastings stopped the Spartans inside the Raiders’ own 10-yard line. However, the Raiders gave the ball right back after going three-and-out and the Spartan’s capitalized with a 40-yard pass play for another touchdown to trail the Raiders 20-18.

Both teams went back and forth for the rest of the fourth quarter until Simley converted a reverse flea-flicker on fourth and 18 down to the Raider’s five yard line with under a minute to go. The Spartans scored the go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left in the game and the Raiders were unable to make a comeback.

Wide receiver Nathaniel Wiese, who had all of Hastings’ receptions (three), for over a 100 yards said they let the game get away from them.

“We have to bounce back,” Wiese said. “It’s a long season. We have to learn to pounce on them when we have the lead at half. We can’t come out as cold as we did.”

Head coach Dana Strain said that his team played well and that the game was a tale of two halves.

“We did a lot of good things,” Strain said. “I thought we had a very good first half. The second half we just didn’t execute. Offensively we demonstrated big play ability once again and that ability will help us down the road. Defensively we played with a high level of of energy, stopped the run very well and created turnovers.”

However, Strain said there are two areas that the team needs to improve upon.

“We need to work on our execution,” Strain said. “We need to reduce our turnovers. We’ve had too many and we need to take care of the ball better.”

Running back Ovie Embu led the Raiders’ offense with 28 carries for 135 yards and three touchdowns. All three touchdowns came in the first half.

Kummer completed three passes on 13 attempts for 114 yards, all to Wiese.

The Raiders travel to Hill-Murray on Friday, Sept. 16.