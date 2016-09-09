Hastings loses to Simley in home opener

The Hastings Raiders football team lost to the Simley Spartans 24-20 in their home opener. The Raiders led 20-6 at half but gave up 18 unanswered points to the Spartans comeback.

The Raiders led 20-18 late in the fourth quarter when on fourth and 18, the Spartans executed a reverse flea-flicker down to the Raider’s five yard line. They scored the go-ahead touchdown with 36 seconds left in the game.

Hastings’ running back Ovie Embu scored all three of the Raiders’ touchdowns, including a 37-yard run for the team’s first touchdown.

Hastings falls to 1-1 on the season and next week travels to Hill-Murray.