The Raiders boys’ soccer team beat the visiting Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Panthers 10-2 Thursday in a match that was over soon after it started.

Hastings started the game with relentless pressure that the Panthers were unable to handle and the Raiders kept that pressure up for most of the match. The Raiders scored the first goal of the match with 27 minutes left in the first half on a header from Tucker Houska. Soon after Hastings broke the match open with two more goals minutes later from Joshua Lewanski and Derek Iwasko.

The first half ended with a 5-1 Raiders’ lead, though in reality the match was even further out of reach for the Panthers. Their only goal came when Raiders’ goalkeeper Evan Peterson made an errant pass that was intercepted by the Panthers’ Brandon DePestel, who lobbed a shot over Peterson’s head as he tried to recover.

The second half played out much like the first with Hastings scoring an additional five goals and only giving up one goal on a penalty kick. The pressure continued and though the Panthers had more possession and chances than in the first half, they were still unable to capitalize.

Eight different Raiders scored goals in the match, led by Lewanski and Houska who each had two goals. The six other goals were by Iwasko, Kyle Renfroe, Jack Carlson, Samuel Morrison, Daniel Williams and Brady Braun.

On top of their win against the Panthers, earlier in the week the Raiders beat Winona-Cotter in Winona 6-0 during an overnight stay for the varsity. Hastings is off to a 2-0 start to their season and next host South St. Paul at Todd Field on Thursday, Sept. 8.