Raiders’ volleyball starts season with two match split

The Raiders dropped the match to Woodbury three sets to one where they led in every set. They beat St. Paul Highland Park three sets to one.

Woodbury

Hastings’ loss to Woodbury (24-26, 16-25, 25-23, 22-25) was very close and easily could have swung the other way. According to head coach Rita Girgen, the Raiders had 11 in-the-net calls, unforced errors that had the Raiders scored on them the match changes drastically.

“Overall it was a good match if you took away all of our in-the-net calls,” Girgen said. “That’s 11 points lost. Little things like that hurt us in the long run and once we clean up those unforced errors then that’s a match that we take. We’d love to play them again, we know we’re the better team and have more weapons, we just didn’t put them all together.”

Marissa Stockman led the Raiders with 14 kills and Haley Anderson had 23 digs. Taeler McVicker led the team with 14 serving points, including four aces.

St. Paul Highland Park

The Raiders beat St. Paul Highland Park (25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23) in what Girgen called a much better performance.

“We were a little more consistent in that match,” Girgen said.

Stockman once again led the team in kills with 12. Mallory Blake had nine while Lexy Langenfeld had eight. Anderson matched her numbers from the Woodbury match with another 24 digs while McVicker had 19. Anderson also led the team in serving with 12 serving points and four aces.

With their first week of matches behind them, Girgen said a few girls had standout performances.

“Marissa Stockman played really well all week,” Girgen explained. “Against Woodbury she had 14 kills and only one error. Haley Anderson, the libero, averaged a 2.25 passing percentage which is phenomenal. She had 48 digs or so in the last two matches, she’s putting herself in the right spot and making plays on the ball.”

Hastings has a very busy week coming up. They play host to Rosemount on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and then on Thursday they travel to Simley to open up conference play. Friday and Saturday they are part of a tournament in Apple Valley where they will have two matches on Friday and another two on Saturday.