Girls’ tennis splits duals against Red Wing and Northfield

The Hastings girls’ tennis team continues to improve as their season takes off with non-conference play. This past week they defeated Red Wing at home 6-1 and lost to Northfield in Northfield 5-2.

Home against Red Wing

Against Red Wing the Raiders swept all of the doubles matches and went 3-1 in singles. Isabella Kranz played first singles and lost 0-6, 0-6. Second singles was Elizabeth Henrichs who won 6-4, 6-2. Lone senior Sara Lund won the third singles matches 6-0, 6-0. In fourth singles Emily Beyer won 6-1, 6-0.

The Raiders’ doubles was dominant against Red Wing in their sweep of three matches. Amy Roach and Bridget Anderson won first doubles 6-1, 6-1. Lauren Jelley and Anna Lindner took second doubles 6-4, 6-3. Rounding out the doubles wins were Rachel Weber’s and Ava Hernlem’s 6-1, 6-1 win in third doubles.

At Northfield

The Raiders fell to Northfield 5-2 in Northfield coming off a win against Red Wing. They were able to win one of their singles matches and one of the doubles.

Isabella Kranz lost the first singles match 3-6, 1-6. In second singles Sara Lund lost 2-6, 0-6. Hastings’ lone singles win came from Emily Beyer in a tie breaker during third singles, 4-6, 6-3 (14-12). Anri Sakakibara lost fourth singles 1-6, 4-6.

The doubles teams struggled as well, with Amy Roach and Bridget Anderson losing first doubles 2-6, 4-6. Anna Lindner and Lauren Jelley fell in the second doubles match that went into tiebreakers, 4-6, 6-2 (7-10). Ava Hernlem and Rachel Weber won the Raiders’ third doubles match 6-4, 6-1.

Hastings girls’ varsity tennis is home on Sept. 8 at 3:30 p.m. against Henry-Sibley while junior varsity is away. The following Monday, Sept. 12, varsity is away at Visitation while junior varsity is home.