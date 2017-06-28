Mudhens blanked by Elko

Miesville

The Mudhens handled the Lake City Serpents easily on June 21, beating them 16-2. Andrew Werner and Shannon Ahern combined to pitch seven innings and give up just two runs (one earned), while striking out seven and walking none. Brian Sprout led Miesville by hitting for the cycle (four hits total) with four RBIs and two runs scored. Pat Kelly and Ronnie Sweeny both had three hits each and five combined RBIs. Nine Mudhens had at least one hit and eight at least one RBI.

Miesville ran into a buzz saw against the Elko Express on Friday, June 23, where they did not get a hit until the bottom of the sixth. Elko's starting pitcher, Mike Mehlich, blanked Miesville by giving up just one hit until he was relieved to start the ninth inning. Starting the ninth, the Mudhens had just one hit and were down 2-0. They were able to get two hits off reliever Dylan Thomas, but were unable to score. Deryk Marks and Nate Hammes had all three of Miesville's hits. Jacob Dickmeyer threw seven quality innings where he only gave up two runs (one earned) on eight hits. He struck out eight and only walked one. Connor Malcom pitched the eighth inning where he stuck out two and gave up just one hit.

The Mudhens bounced back on Sunday, June 25, on the road against Northfield. They beat the Knights 5-3 behind strong pitching from Steve Maher. Maher threw seven innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits, struck out six and walked five. Mark Moriarty and Chris Olean each threw an inning of relief. Miesville had seven hits and were led by Hammes who went 2-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Charles Bruchu, Matt Van Der Bosch (two RBIs), Sprout and Kelly (one RBI) each had a hit apiece.

The Mudhens host the Austin BlueSox on Wednesday, June 28. They then travel to Rochester on June 30 and go to Cannon Falls on July 2.

Hastings

The Hastings Hawks ran into a lopsided score against the Elko Express on June 21. The Hawks fell 12-3 at home behind recently-graduated Raider pitcher Mat Nicklay, who pitched 5 ⅔ innings and gave up eight runs on 10 hits. Jaryd Marks threw 3 ⅓ and gave up four runs on nine hits. Spencer Diedrich led Hastings with three hits (3-4) and three RBIs, while Dennis Reinhart had two hits. Jordan Jeske, Sam Skoyen, Jake Dale and Adam Medlicott each had one hit.

Four days later Hastings fell to the Dundas Dukes 13-4 in Dundas.

The Hawks host the Rochester Royals on Saturday, July 1, and then travel to Hampton on the Fourth of July.