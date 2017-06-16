Hastings Hawks and Miesville Mudhens start seasons

Hastings Hawks

Hastings has had relative good luck with the weather and avoiding postponed games, and are 4-7 so far. They started the season with a loss to another Hawks team, this one from Spring Valley 6-3 on May 5. The Hawks then beat the Ellsworth Hubbers 7-6 on May 7, but fell to the Northfield Knights 14-1 on May 14. From there they had two out of three games postponed, but managed a 5-1 win over Randolph in between. Hastings then ended the month of May with a loss to Eagan 12-2 on May 24, beat Randolph again on May 28 8-4 and then lost to Hampton 10-0 on May 29.

The Hawks did not start June off on the right foot, dropping their first three games of the month. They lost to Cannon Falls 7-5 on June 2, to the Red Wing Aces on June 4 7-0 and to the River Falls Fighting Fish 7-6 on June 7. But they were able to bounce back by beating Lake City on June 9 7-4.

The Hawks hosted Dundas on Wednesday, June 14, travel to Rochester on June 16 and go to Northfield on June 18.

Miesville Mudhens

Miesville did not start their season until May 14, and even then their first two games were postponed due to rain. The Mudhens' season opener was then May 28 against the Cannon Falls Bears, who they beat 6-0. They then defeated the Red Wing Aces on May 29 8-1 to wrap-up a slow May.

The Mudhens then started June with a rough patch, losing two out of their first three games. They beat the Forest Lake Brewers on June 2 7-4 to start the season 3-0, but then lost two in a row to Dundas (4-2) and Lake City (8-4) on June 4 and June 7. Miesville was able to bounce back against the Eagan Bandits on June 9 to win 9-6. Their latest game was against the Hampton Cardinals, where the Mudhens exploded for 17 runs in a 17-3 win. So far they are 5-2 on the season.

Miesville played Hampton on Wednesday, June 14, after press time. They then travel to Elko on Friday, June 16, go to Randolph on June 17 and host Austin on June 18.