    Moms on the Run race at Grandma's Marathon

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Pictured, from left, are Lynette Schmaltz, Stacey Fischbach, Amy Johnson, Katie Engrav, Kelly Fox, Betsy Trondson, Emily Hauck and Kari Wartner. Submitted photo

    A group of women from the Moms on the Run running group in Hastings participated in the Grandma's half marathon June 17 in Duluth. Moms on the Run coach Kari Wartner and volunteer coach Emily Hauck ran the race along with Lynette Schmaltz, Stacey Fischbach, Amy Johnson, Katie Engrav, Kelly Fox and Betsy Trondson.

    The results from the race are as follows:

    Betsy Trondson, 3:11:25

    Kelly Fox, 3:08:37

    Katie Engrav, 2:45:54

    Amy Johnson, 2:39:21

    Stacey Fischbach, 2:24:09

    Lynette Schmaltz, 2:20:45

    Emily Hauck, 1:44:04

    Kari Wartner, 1:42:38

    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
