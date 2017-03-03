Josie, whose parents are Sara and Randy Stenger, is the only daughter in a family with four brothers and is the only hockey player in her immediate family — she plays on the U8 girls' hockey team in Hastings. Because of this, extended family members enter her in hockey contests on a regular basis.

In January, Josie found out she won a contest through Kwik Trip to skate with the Minnesota Wild that her aunt had entered her in. On Feb. 15, she took part in a clinic/scrimmage put on by the Wild and got to skate with former Wild player Wes Walz, as well as participate in an autograph session with Ryan Suter.

Now in February, Hamann was selected for another contest through HiWay Federal Credit Union. Josie will get to skate on the ice with a Wild player during the national anthem of the Wild versus St. Louis Blues hockey game March 7.

It's been a whirlwind of emotions for young Josie.

"I was super excited and nervous," Josie said of when she heard she won the contest.

She said the best part of the clinic with the Wild was being able to scrimmage with and against the Wild and her favorite Wild player, Suter, who she said "is a really good defenseman." What is she looking forward to most about the Wild versus Blues game?

"Skating with one of the famous players and being close to the game," Hamann explained.

Watch Josie skate with the Wild Tuesday, March 7, at home against the St. Louis Blues. The game starts at 7 p.m.