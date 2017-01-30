The girls train at Perpetual Motion in Woodbury under the guidance of their Junior Olympic coach Steph Gibbs. She has been coaching gymnastics for 20 years.

Gibbs said the goals for level 10 gymnasts are to maximize their difficulty, increase consistency and confidence, and qualify for postseason events like competing at the seven-state regional competition and junior olympic nationals. In addition, level 10 gymnasts typically go through a recruiting process so that they can find a school to compete at in college.

As level 10 gymnasts, they train for competitive gymnastics five days a week for four hours a day. They travel for meets during the season and increase their training time during the offseason. This training regime leaves little time for other activities.

Both girls began gymnastics at 3 years old. Deshler, a sophomore at HHS, said she was placed into the sport because of her animosity toward the costumes in dance and also because she had too much energy. She remembers going to the gym for four days a week when she was about 10 years old; that's when she finally asked to start going five days a week.

"For me it was fun," she said.

McCabe, a junior at HHS, made the decision to get serious about gymnastics when she was 8 years old. She had been training at a gym in Hastings and remembers goofing around during training sessions. But when she switched to the gym in Woodbury, she said she made a conscious decision to stop goofing around at practice.

"Now looking back, I'm like, that was quite the decision when I was 8 years old," McCabe said.

Level 10 gymnasts can advance to the elite level, where they could attempt Olympic trials and other ultra-competitive events, but both Deshler and McCabe are already considered to be too old. According to USA Gymnastics rules, junior elites have to be between the ages of 11 and 15; with senior elites falling into the age 16 and older grouping.

But the girls are still able to continue competing; Deshler and McCabe are both on track for competing at a college level. Deshler said there is a lot of pressure now because they are both at an age where college scouts are watching them.

"You want them to see that you're consistent and you can do this," she said.

While talent and ability are important pieces when competing at level 10, Gibbs said work ethic, perseverance and commitment are also necessary components.

Preparation

Lots of work and practice goes into preparing a routine. When in season, every practice is spent practicing and perfecting their routines. With four events — floor, vault, beam and bars — the practice time is split into 45-75 minutes at each event.

When it comes to preparing for floor routines in particular, there was one name that came to Deshler and McCabe's mind.

Natasha, they both agreed. Natasha Matveeva is a Russian choreographer who goes to the gym and helps them prepare their floor routines.

"She makes these amazing floor routines that perfectly suit our personalities and they're really beautiful," McCabe said.

The girls said she has a strong accent, and when they were little, they were a little intimidated by her. But as they got older, they better understood her and the language barrier, Deshler said.

Aside from the choreography of a routine, there are many other elements that go into preparing for a new routine, whether it is for beam, vault, floor or bars. Many times the girls will begin learning a new skill on a soft landing area or start out a new difficult skill with a harness belt. That way, it is not as harsh if they crash, Deshler said.

Once a new skill has been learned, there is a lot of tweaking that takes place. Deshler said they need to think about the corrections and figure out how to move their body that way, even if it feels weird for a while. Then they practice it over and over again.

Both McCabe and Deshler said there is a lot of falling that happens when they try to learn something new.

"In a way, we kind of learn how to fall first, because that way you know what's coming if you do crash," Deshler said.

Once the skill is learned, it is all about consistency and repetition. Gibbs said that the reason gymnasts practice so often is because it is difficult to maintain the "feel" for skills if there is too much time off between practices.

For some high school sports, the offseason is a time to take a little break from the sport, but in gymnastics, it's a time to kick training into a higher gear. During the summer, Deshler and McCabe train five hours a day instead of the four hours a day.

Summer is when the girls use weights and increase their conditioning regimen as well. That might involve P90X (a high-intensity home fitness program) or something similar to a CrossFit workout. Endurance is important because a gymnast has to be able to get through a floor routine even when their legs are tired and don't want to function, Deshler said.

Balance

Their bodies aren't the only thing McCabe and Deshler have had to learn to balance. Between school, work, homework, practice, meets and social activities, Deshler and McCabe said they are always busy.

It is a commitment to compete at a high level of gymnastics and there are trade offs. While they don't make it to many social events with their friends, they do get to compete at a high level in gymnastics, which often leads to opportunities to travel.

Deshler said she sometimes thinks that she is missing out on events or activities outside of gymnastics, but in the end, she continued, she's not really, because she would rather be doing gymnastics anyway.

McCabe joked that she doesn't have much of a social life, but her teammates are her best friends anyway.

"I feel like I see you guys more than my regular family," McCabe said to Deshler.

McCabe is also taking four advanced placement classes in school, which adds to her list of things she has to balance. One way she is able to accomplish that is by working ahead, she said. She also has a study hall, which allows her time to work on her homework.

Deshler does not have a study hall. She said that she accomplishes her homework by completing any online homework in the car on the way to practices. But the main thing is that she does not procrastinate.

"I just have to be efficient in class, I have to get stuff done," Deshler said.

Attitude

Gymnasts require an aerial awareness skill that comes into play when they are flying through the air and going upside down, Gibbs said.

"This brings in the mental piece. Gymnasts must be confident and aggressive to do high-level skills safely," Gibbs said.

Confidence is important when learning a new skill. Deshler remembers learning how to spin around on the bars for the first time. It was a scary thing, she said. It took mental strength for her to get through that fear. Without confidence, even if you're physically ready to do a skill, Deshler said it won't be as good as you want.

There are other areas of gymnastics that include a good mental state too. Deshler said any little thing could throw you off, so you have to be focused. For example, she once noticed that the ceiling color at a meet was different than the one she is used to.

Regardless of what happens, the girls said a positive attitude is important to maintain. There will be hard practices or meets, but it's important to get back up after a fall.

"You're gonna have meets where you're going to do bad on everything, nothing goes your way but you have to figure out how to fix yourself back together for the next one," McCabe said.