The school had 17 skaters perform during the 20-minute show for spectators during the festivities. The skaters were Kim Berberich, Allison Blatter, Presley Braatz, Cece Corum, Alexis Edmundson, Anna Jensen, Holly Kitzman, Hannah Isadore, Georgia Lanik, Lydia Latch, Emma Loudermilk, Lindsay Nadeau, Cassie Palmersten, Milleah Stensgard, Molly Sullivan, Brooke Townsend and Tatum Ussatis.

Amanda Truax, director and choreographer, organized the show with help from assistant choreographer Cassie Deilke-Schuemecker.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the River Blades Skating School and the Hastings Civic Arena will be putting on their own holiday event at the arena. The River Blades skaters will perform from 6-7 p.m. and then a community open skate with Santa from 7-8 p.m. The cost is $10 per family.