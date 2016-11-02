Search
Vikings' Norv Turner resigns offensive coordinator post

    By Robb Jeffries Today at 10:22 a.m.
    Sep 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Packers 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

    MINNEAPOLIS—After leading a Minnesota Vikings offense that has been largely ineffective for the season's first half, offensive coordinator Norv Turner has resigned from his position.

    The team announced the move Wednesday, Nov. 2, two days after the team's offense stalled out en route to a 20-10 loss to Chicago on Monday Night Football. Minnesota ranks 31st out of 32 teams in yards per game, including a league-worst 2.7 yards per rush.

    Pat Shumur, the team's tight ends coach, will take over as interim offensive coordinator. Turner joined the team in 2014. It is Shumur's first season with the Vikings, and has previously been an offensive coordinator with Philadelphia and St. Louis.

    The Vikings has seen numerous injuries to offensive starters this season, losing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Adrian Peterson and tackles Matt Kalil and Andre Smith.

    Head coach Mike Zimmer is expected to address the media at 11 a.m.

    Robb Jeffries

    Robb Jeffries is a news coordinator for Forum News Service. He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota and previously served as a reporter and copy editor for the Grand Forks Herald. Reach him at rjeffries@forumcomm.com and follow him on Twitter at @robbjeffries.

    rjeffries@forumcomm.com
