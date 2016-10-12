The Hastings’ “Learn to Skate” program, also known as “Termites,” is a free program to teach young kids how to skate and generate interest in hockey. Put on by the Hastings Hockey Association, the Termites program is for kids 5-8 years old.

The program includes 18 hours of on-ice instruction by the supervisors as well as members of the Raiders boys’ and girls’ hockey teams. Equipment rental is free and registration started in August, but new members may sign up at any time. The actual skating sessions start at the end of October with equipment handouts on Oct. 17 and 24.

Josh Colvin, a member of the association’s board, said the goal is to try and get as many kids exposed to skating and hockey as possible.

“There’s a fear around hockey in terms of cost and we’re trying to show people it’s only as expensive as you want it to be,” Colvin said. “If a kid starts in the program at age 5 and stays through the third grade (age 8), it comes out to be $6 an hour over that time period with the program.”

Colvin said the program averages just over a 100 kids total each year. Last year they had 105.

“Our goal is to have up to 50 boys and 20-25 girls per grade participating, in an ideal world,” Colvin explained.

He said the program has also seen a strong correlation between kids joining the program early and their playing the sport on into high school.

“If we can get a kid in first grade or before, there is a 73 percent chance they will be playing when entering high school,” Colvin said. “And for girls, that percentage jumps to 85 percent. Hockey is a sport that needs to be introduced to kids at a young age due to the need for basic skating skills, and it can be intimidating when trying to start when you’re older.”

Recently, the association was donated 120 Minnesota Wild tickets by season ticket holders and was able to arrange two buses from the Hastings Bus Company to take kids in the program and their parents to a recent Wild game.

Long term, Colvin said the association wants to be able to buy and provide equipment for kids from age five up to the 10 and under level.

For more information, go to hastingshockey.com and select registration, then in-house information. Those interested may also contact Colvin or any other of the board members with questions.