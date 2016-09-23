Report: Garnett will retire, ending comeback run with Wolves

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett celebrates with forward Tayshaun Prince Jan. 12 at the Smoothie King Center. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The wristband of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett commemorating Flip Saunders, Malik Sealy and Kirby Puckett is seen Jan. 12 at Target Center. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett reacts after a play in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter Jan. 15 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Kevin Garnett shakes hands with San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during the first half Dec. 28 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett reacts from the bench during the second half of a game Jan. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Kevin Garnett's second run with the Minnesota Timberwolves has ended, the Minneapolis Star Tribune is reporting, citing a league source.

Garnett, 40, was about to enter the final season of his contract and the team was reportedly working on a buyout recently.

He has spent 13½ of his 21 NBA seasons with Minnesota.

The 15-time All-Star ranks 17th in NBA history with 26,071 career points, ninth in career rebounds with 14,662 and 17th in career blocked shots with 2,037.

A high school player who soared straight to the NBA in 1995, Garnett quickly became the face of the franchise.

Garnett was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2007 and was part of that franchise's 2008 championship squad.

Garnett returned to Minnesota prior to the trading deadline in 2015 when he was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets. He played in just five games prior to the end of the season.