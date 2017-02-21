Elizabeth Mann is February Student of the Month

"Elizabeth has served as an officer for the Spanish Club for three years. She brings incredible enthusiasm and energy to every meeting and event. She is extremely positive and willing to help in whatever capacity needed. We especially appreciate her gifts of connecting with everyone — other leaders, teachers and students. She makes everyone feel welcome and valued. We will definitely miss her after she graduates."

"I have had the pleasure of working with Elizabeth as an ESL (English as second language) peer tutor for over a year and could not be more impressed with her maturity. She's the kindest, most motivated and most creative tutor I've ever had. She's the best! The strategies she employs to help ESL students understand complex material and the patience she exhibits are awe-inspiring, particularly for someone her age. She does everything with a smile and in an incredibly loving manner. I was lucky enough to have Elizabeth as a student in my Spanish 1 class as a freshman, and I feel so grateful that our paths have continued to cross throughout her high school years. Simply put, Elizabeth is a rock star!"

Elizabeth will be attending the University of Minnesota next year studying history and secondary education.