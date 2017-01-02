Rother, Sorg participate in CHS New Leaders Forum

Ben Rother of Welch and Karl Sorg of Hastings were among more than 100 men and women from across the United States and Canada nominated to participate in the program, which was held Nov. 29-Dec. 2 in conjunction with the CHS annual meeting. The participants represented River Country Cooperative, Inver Grove Heights.

During the event, attendees explored more about the cooperative system, cooperative board leadership and succession planning. They also developed advocacy skills by participating in discussions on the issues and challenges facing cooperatives, agriculture and rural America.

Participants heard from CHS leaders including Carl Casale, CHS president and CEO; Jay Debertin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Energy and Foods; Gary Halverson, vice president, Farm Supply, CHS Country Operations; and John Engelen, vice president, Government Affairs. David Horsager, CEO, Horsager Leadership, also presented a workshop on the importance of building trust relationships and how it plays a vital role in local cooperatives and farming operations, while Steve Hamilton of The Land as Your Legacy program illustrated the value of early succession planning.

The New Leaders Forum featured networking events with the CHS Board of Directors, management and employees which encouraged participants to voice their opinions on how CHS should evolve to best serve farmers in the future. Following the program, attendees joined more than 2,000 CHS owners for the 2016 CHS annual meeting, which included agricultural-related educational sessions about the essential insights necessary to move forward in agriculture, the annual meeting business session, and a keynote address by geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan.

