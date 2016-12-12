HHS grad hired as Rosemount city administrator

Martin, currently the city administrator of Bayport, was one of four finalists considered for the job.

City council member Mark DeBettignies said the interview process was competitive, but that Martin was the right choice for the city.

"Logan is very astute, intelligent, and I think we have made the right choice, I know we have made the right choice," said DeBettignies.

In an interview, Martin said he was interested in going to Rosemount because of the growth and development opportunities for the city.

"There's just so much happening in town, and there's such a bright future for the community, that I was really excited at the opportunity to be a part of that," said Martin.

Martin, who grew up in Hastings, said his interest in public service and city government came from his family — his father is a deputy sheriff with Dakota County and his wife is a middle school English teacher.

"I was instilled with this public service mindset from my father and my family, and that's what led me on this journey into local government," Martin said.

Martin graduated from Hastings High School in 2002 and earned a bachelor's degree in political science and criminal justice from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn. He went on to get a master's degree in public administration from Hamline University in St. Paul. Prior to working in Bayport, he began his career in the city of Oakdale as a community development specialist. He has been the city administrator of Bayport since 2013.

Martin is the son of Dennis and Wendy Martin of Hastings and is married to Ashley Riles, a 2003 Hastings High School graduate.