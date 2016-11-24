Hastings soldier honored at Timberwolves game

MMAF is a statewide fundraising initiative by the citizens of Minnesota, for Minnesota military personnel and their families. Launched in August of 2005, MMAF is a non-partisan, non-political, 501(C)(3) non-profit corporation. The mission of MMAF is to say "thanks" to Minnesota Service members and their families who are making sacrifices in the defense of our freedoms in combat zones around the world. MMAF has provided over $10.5 million in grants to more than 16,500 recipients, making it the nation’s largest-ever statewide fundraiser of its kind.