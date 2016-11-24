Hastings soldier honored at Timberwolves game
Earlier this month, Army Veteran E4 Robb Svoboda was publically awarded for his service to our country. Svoboda, of Hastings, served with the 1-128 Infantry Battalion, where he deployed to Iraq from June of 2004 to November of 2005. He was given a $500 grant from the people of Minnesota from a nonprofit organization called Minnesotans’ Military Appreciation Fund (MMAF) on the floor at the Target Center during a home Timberwolves game on Nov. 1.
MMAF is a statewide fundraising initiative by the citizens of Minnesota, for Minnesota military personnel and their families. Launched in August of 2005, MMAF is a non-partisan, non-political, 501(C)(3) non-profit corporation. The mission of MMAF is to say "thanks" to Minnesota Service members and their families who are making sacrifices in the defense of our freedoms in combat zones around the world. MMAF has provided over $10.5 million in grants to more than 16,500 recipients, making it the nation’s largest-ever statewide fundraiser of its kind.