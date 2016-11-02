The Kieffer family has demonstrated leadership through the installation of several soil loss reduction practices. They maintain 600 animals and operate 840 acres of corn, soybeans, alfalfa and canning crops. Over the past several years, they have constructed a new manure storage pit to more efficiently manage their livestock waste, installed 1.2 miles of grassed waterways and constructed eight water and sediment control basins to reduce soil loss during high water events, implemented an irrigation water management plan, and permanently protected 130 acres of natural area and prime farmland from future development.

The Kieffers will be recognized at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s Annual Convention in December. Each year the Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District honors a landowner, business, or organization for their contributions to conserve or restore natural resources in Dakota County.

The DCSWCD commends the Wayne Kieffer family for being leaders in conservation.