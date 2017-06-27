Letter: Hootenanny Committee deserves thanks

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Hootenanny Committee and the community of Hastings for their support of music in Hastings and especially at Hastings Middle School. The 2017 Hootenanny raised over $6,000 for the Hastings Middle School music program this year. Because of this generous financial contribution this year and in the past, the music department has been able to do the following: purchase instruments for students that cannot afford them; repair donated instruments that students are able to use; purchase cellos for orchestra students; purchase a new baritone saxophone; and purchase risers for the growing choir program.