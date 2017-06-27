Letter: Hootenanny Committee deserves thanks
To the editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Hootenanny Committee and the community of Hastings for their support of music in Hastings and especially at Hastings Middle School. The 2017 Hootenanny raised over $6,000 for the Hastings Middle School music program this year. Because of this generous financial contribution this year and in the past, the music department has been able to do the following: purchase instruments for students that cannot afford them; repair donated instruments that students are able to use; purchase cellos for orchestra students; purchase a new baritone saxophone; and purchase risers for the growing choir program.
With always-looming budget cuts, this fantastic event is so helpful to the music students of Hastings. If you attended the Hootenanny this year or in the past, you know that each year the people of Hastings get to hear musicians young and old alike making great music together. Music truly is for life and I hope everyone will continue to support all of our musicians in the great community of Hastings.
Kathy Warren
Hastings Middle School Department Leader