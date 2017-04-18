Letter: Jurgens, Franke helped get tax relief passed

Jurgens and Franke recognized that with yet another state budget surplus, Minnesotans are being overtaxed and that lawmakers needed to find ways to allow Minnesotans to keep more of what they earn.

With the support of Franke and Jurgens, the House was able to pass a plan that would provide relief to Minnesota's senior citizens, working families, college students, farmers and Main Street business owners just to name a few. This includes an elimination of Social Security taxes for thousands of seniors and a first-in-the-nation tax credit for college graduates struggling with student loan debt.

In all, well more than half of the $1.35 billion tax relief bill that was supported by Jurgens and Franke would be allocated to middle-class Minnesotans.

Moving forward, the House and Senate will work on a compromise that we hope Gov. Mark Dayton will sign. We know you've been waiting long enough for tax relief. Simply put, we would not be at this point without Franke's and Jurgens' support of this common sense legislation, and your readers should know they are fighting hard to prioritize tax relief for hardworking constituents in Cottage Grove, Hastings and throughout the district.

Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston

Chairman, Minnesota House Taxes Committee