Letters to the editor for March 30

I first met Margaret in 1987, just after she was elected to the DEA Board and while I was the Government Affairs Director at United Power Association, a predecessor to DEA's current power supplier. I remember thinking after that very first conversation how impressed I was by this smart, articulate woman.

Since that time, I have had many opportunities to watch Margaret in action, at co-op meetings, legislative hearings, Congressional rallies and national utility meetings. We were even on a joint municipal-cooperative task force together, a group she ably co-chaired. During that time my admiration for her dedication, leadership skills and ability to grasp issues have only grown. We have become fast friends.

You can always depend on Margaret. She comes to every meeting fully prepared. When she is uncertain about something or if something doesn't seem quite right to her, she asks questions and presses for answers. She is courteous and cooperative, but she is no pushover and does not suffer fools gladly. Margaret is supportive of the staff, but she is always first on the side of the customer. And she knows everybody.

What is surprising to me is that, after all these years, she is just as energetic and enthusiastic about Dakota Electric as she was at our first meeting so many years ago. Margaret is one of the very best board members I have ever known — after 36 years in the business, I have been in a position to know most of them throughout Minnesota.

The members of Dakota Electric would do well to re-elect Margaret Schreiner to the DEA Board.

Greg Oxley

Eagan

Greg Oxley was the Director of Government Affairs for United Power Association, (which eventually merged into Great River Energy) for 21 years, and the Director of Government Relations for the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association for 15 years. He retired in 2014.

Re-elect Schreiner to DEA board

To the editor,

I write to endorse incumbent Director Margaret Schreiner's candidacy for the Dakota Electric Association (DEA) board of directors.

I have known Director Schreiner for more than 18 years as a board member and active community member. She is a tireless representative of member interests and has held numerous officer positions and committee assignments for the board. She represents DEA at our power supply company, Great River Energy, and is a nationally recognized leader within the industry. She is accomplished and focused, always placing membership interests above all others.

When your April ballot arrives by mail, please vote for the future of our electric cooperative, vote for Director Margaret Schreiner.

Clay Van De Bogart

Lakeville

Lewis has kept promises

To the editor,

Prior to his election as our 2nd District Congressman, Jason Lewis made some bold promises.

Ever since his election I have carefully scrutinized Jason's actions. His selection to the powerful Budget Committee has enabled Jason to keep his promises.

I have been most encouraged by the way Jason and his colleagues dismantled a surfeit of debilitating regulations that stifle business and industry and destroy their competitiveness with other nations unencumbered with oceans of red tape.

In his final days, Pres. Obama added thousands of pages of regulations to the 80,000 that are part of the Federal Registry that governs every facet of our lives. Seemingly everything we do is controlled and monitored by hundreds of federal agencies, including determining what can be done with even the tiniest bits of water on our private property.

Many aspects of the Affordable Health Care Act proved to be anything but affordable! No longer mandating premium health care coverage for all subscribers will also reduce costs. And not requiring those who carry insurance to pay the premiums for those who don't will also lower premiums and is the right move for those who cherish liberty and the officiousness of free markets.

It comes as no surprise that allowing healthy 40-year-olds to be on Medicaid caused the explosive growth of this budget buster. Cutting back on all of these programs is the only way to begin to control our choking national debt.

President Obama's last unilateral regulations to further control our local schools added much to their costs and helped destroy local autonomy and control.

While many more things must be done to reduce the tremendous power given to the unelected, federal bureaucracies returning the authority and responsibility of their actions is a much needed change.

Finally, I commend Jason for his insistence that the Dept. of Defense be audited. A department this large, no matter how vital, is bound to have some endemic waste that an independent auditor will find and help rectify.

Thus far I must give Representative Lewis the highest grades for his commitments of last November.

Jeff Schuette

Eagan

Sheriff's Citizens Academy is highly recommended

To the editor,

I recently graduated from the Dakota County Sheriff's Citizens Academy. There are no words to express what an incredible journey these past six weeks were, merely touching the surface of being a deputy. I would like to thank Captain Jim Rogers for leading the class. There truly is no way to adequately thank him for the what he did for the class. He kept us entertained with his sense of humor, he treated each and every one of us with amazing respect and the time he committed to this program was clearly evident in the completeness and excellent quality of the classes.

For those of you who are not familiar with this citizen-based experience, it is graciously and expertly given by our wonderful sheriff's department and covers many aspects of what the sheriff's department is all about. As a citizen, you are taught the ins and outs of the sheriff's department from beginning to end.

Many of the classes are hands-on and interactive. You will have the opportunity to experience simulated scenarios on deadly force use at Gander Mountain, meet SWAT team members while learning about their duties, visit the Dakota Communications Center, go on a tour with an overview of the Dakota County Jail, presentation by County Attorney James Backstrom while learning about his staff duties, see a K-9 demonstration, presentation on crime scene processing and internet crimes. You will learn all aspects of life with the Sheriff's Department.

A hearty "thank you" to all the men and women, both deputies and staff, that volunteered their time to this program. All of them were so intent on the class learning, enjoying and understanding the function of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office. And kudos to Sheriff Tim Leslie for encouraging and supporting the Sheriff's Citizen Academy.

From what I was told, this Academy will be offered again. I highly recommend citizens of Dakota County to experience this wonderful journey. You will learn so much about our sheriff's department and the role they play in our lives and you will learn more about yourself.

And, again, thank you to Deputy Rogers for leading the six weeks of classes.

Russ Rohloff

Dakota County resident

In response to last week's letter

To the editor,

This is in response to the letter to the editor in the Wednesday, March 22, 2017, edition of this paper, "Photo caption was misleading."

The caption under the photo that Dr. Pieper-Bigelow references was incorrect. Neither TLC, nor the reporter who wrote the article, intended to mislead anyone. The caption should have read "A live ultrasound was done at the banquet, showing a baby in the second trimester."

The motivations of TLC of Hastings are reflected in our mission statement:

TLC of Hastings Pregnancy Resource Center is a ministry that serves our community by providing life-affirming pregnancy and parenting education and support.

As part of our fetal development education, we use a brochure put out by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), titled "If You Are Pregnant — Information on Fetal Development, Abortion and Alternatives," which says: The embryo refers to a developing human from implantation until the eighth week of pregnancy. After the eighth week, the unborn child is referred to as a fetus.

At the average time when a woman is aware that she is pregnant (the fifth to sixth week after conception), the preborn human being living inside her is metabolizing nutrition, excreting waste, moving, sucking his or her thumb, growing and doing many other things that non-living things just do not do. As early as 21 days after conception, the baby's heart has begun to beat his or her own unique blood-type, often different than the mother's. (Moore & Persaud, The Developing Human, p.310; Nilsson & Hamberger, A Child is Born, p.86; Rugh & Shettles, From Conception to Birth, p.217.) At 40 days after conception, brain waves can be read on an EEG, or an electroencephalogram. (Dr. H. Hamlin, Life or Death by EEG, JAMA, Oct. 12, 1964, p.113.)

Referred to as "The Father of Modern Genetics," Dr. Jerome Lejeune said, "To accept the fact that after fertilization has taken place a new human has come into being is no longer a matter of taste or opinion ... it is plain experimental evidence."

As a faith-based ministry we respect the dignity of all human life, from the moment of conception until natural death. Whether one calls the preborn a fetus (Latin for little one or offspring) or a baby, does not change the fact that it is a human life.

Andrea Kullmann

Executive Director at TLC of Hastings