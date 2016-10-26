Letter: Students display how issues should be discussed

My wife and I reflect on the tremendous, negative ads (at least three per week) that the Republicans are attacking Don Slaten with, such as pictures of the Ayatollah.

Don Slaten is a good, decent person, who would work hard on issues such as education, health care, environment, water, bees and many other important issues. Please, no more of these horrible, negative ads. Let’s discuss things fairly like our great students are doing and saying at Pinecrest. Especially when they encourage kindness, honor and respect.

Editor’s note: The chalk drawings at Pinecrest were completed by the students at Pinecrest as part of an anti-bullying movement called Kindness in Chalk. The classes took turns creating chalk drawings with inspiration words like “You’re special,” “Be brave,” or “Give someone a compliment.” October is also Bully Prevention Month.

