Letter: Gratitude from a former school teacher

On Sept. 22, a friend took me shopping at Cub. She loaded my groceries in her car’s back seat. To my chagrin, I realized I had forgotten milk. She told me she would get the milk and I should wait in the car, it was unlocked — except it wasn’t!

So being that the car was a modern streamline design, I could not sit, only lean against it for support. For some 20-30 minutes, I stood. To my delight, three different young women approached me, asking if I needed help. Thanking them, I explained the predicament.

I share this seemingly incidental event because, in our world of negative, self-centered, hurtful treatment of others, we forget the vast number of people who generously help others, even a stranger.

––Tecla Karpen, Hastings