Editorial: Election letter policy outlined

This year’s election has gained plenty of attention, and across the nation, people are speaking out for and against candidates.

While much of the debate is focused on presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, there’s plenty to say about our local candidates as well, as you can see right here on these opinion pages.

The Hastings Star Gazette welcomes letters to the editor that are focused on this year’s election. We believe that discussion and debate is an important part of any election, and we encourage readers to submit their thoughts in the form of a letter to the editor. However, we would like to clarify a few ground rules as we head toward the general election.

First, we will do our best to publish each and every letter we get. We encourage you to write us and share your views with our readers. You can submit your letter by dropping it off at our office (217 Ramsey St.), mailing it, emailing it or submitting it through our website. Our contact information is listed at the bottom of this page, as are the general guidelines for writing a letter to the editor.

To confirm receipt of your letter, please contact editor Katrina Styx at 651-319-4501 or kstyx@hastingsstargazette.com.

Second, we will not publish election letters, except for simple letters of support, in our last issue before the election. Any letter that is not a simple letter of support for a candidate will not be published in our Nov. 3 edition.

Third, candidates are welcome to write us and to respond to letters that appear on these pages.

Fourth, we will not knowingly accept form letters. If you didn’t write the letter yourself, please do not send it to us.

Thank you to everyone who has and will contribute to this year’s election discourse. We look forward to reading your letters.