Fire destroys part of River City Metal

Scanner traffic reported a fire at roughly 11:15 a.m. April 15 at River City Metals & Auto Salvage, N3941 State Highway 35, which is located south of Prescott in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Initial reports warned of oxy-acetylene tanks in the structure exploding with an exterior propane tank being threatened. A plume of smoke could be seen from as far away as Ellsworth around noon.

Not long after, Ellsworth Fire implemented Mutual Aid Box Alarm Systems, which is a mutual aid measure that may be used for deploying fire, rescue and emergency medical services personnel in a multi-jurisdictional and/or multi-agency response.

This prompted tenders and fire crews from multiple agencies to respond.

One witness reported the main office for the business was housed in a separate, temporary-type building and didn’t appear to have been affected by the fire. The blaze was expected to burn for quite some time, given the “run-on nature of the pole buildings” housing the place, the witness said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol had closed Highway 35 south of County Road E in the town of Diamond Bluff. For how long is unknown.

Pierce County tax records list the property owner as William F. Holst III.

A Ellsworth Fire Facebook post thanked departments that assisted “with our Pierce County Division 156 MABAS Box 92-2-2 to the 3rd Alarm,” including Prescott, Red Wing, River Falls, Hudson, Plum City, United, Lund, Roberts, Spring Valley, Elmwood and River Falls and Ellsworth EMS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.