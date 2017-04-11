Ravine renovations, roundabout ready to go in Cottage Grove

It would also include a new entrance to Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, which would be relocated from East Point Douglas Road to Keats Avenue, and improvements to a 1,100-foot stretch of East Point Douglas Road that runs from Keats Avenue to Wal-Mart.

That portion of the project will cost $3.2 million. The agreement specifies the construction cost share as $2.1 million for Cottage Grove and $1.1 million in county state aid funds.

The board also approved a second cooperative agreement that specifies the long-term operations and maintenance responsibilities of the county and city. The city has approved both agreements.

Work is expected to begin after a contract is awarded in May.

The board also approved a cooperative agreement with the South Washington Watershed District for the second segment of the project, which will include $2.65 million in upgrades to the interior of Ravine Regional Park. Plans include a new inner park circulation road, four parking lots, and improvements to trails. The new park circulation road will also incorporate a rebuilt lake outlet to accommodate the flow from the Central Draw Storage, as well as increased runoff that will result from future retail and residential development along East Point Douglas Road and Keats Avenue.

The cooperative agreement specifies contributions of $1.95 million in county bond funds, $250,000 in Metropolitan Council grant funds and $450,000 from the Watershed District.

A third segment entails a stabilization of the park's namesake ravine to prevent flooding and erosion. The estimated cost is $2.25 million, of which the watershed district will pay $2.22 million, with the remaining $50,000 to be provided by the Metropolitan Council.