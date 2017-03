Hastings, Dakota County to test sirens Wednesday

The city of Hastings and Dakota County will be testing the new backup system for siren activation on Wednesday, March 15, at 1 p.m. to ensure that the system is working properly. There will be a brief siren test on the city of Hastings and Dakota County sirens within ten miles of the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant. In the city of Hastings, only the sirens in the far southeast corner will activate during the test.