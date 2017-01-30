Dakota County Sheriff's home hit by stray bullet

Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) responded and determined the bullet that struck Sheriff Leslie’s home was coincidentally related to the shots being fired from the area several blocks away. The bullet or bullets negligently fired for whatever reason could have easily struck other homes in the area. There is no ongoing or continual threat to the sheriff or anyone else in the neighborhood from this incident. The BCA recovered the bullet and will continue investigating the negligent firing of the gun.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.

More information about this incident will be published as it becomes available.