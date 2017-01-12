The first 500 people to buy lift tickets that day received a free, limited edition Afton Alps/Love Your Melon hat as part of the effort to raise awareness. Love Your Melon was started as a way to raise money and awareness toward pediatric cancer, and 50 percent of their profit is donated to help research and nonprofits. Hats were also sold at the base of ski slopes.

Also, there was the ski-bike company Snogo, who brought a couple of their ski-bikes for skiers and snowboarders to check out and demo.

Lakes and Legends Brewing Company, based out of Minneapolis, won the race and the right to the year-long tap-line. Each brewery chose skiers to represent them, from employees to local figures of the cities where they are located. Popular Surly Brewing Company took second place and Lagunitas Brewing Company, which was started in Chicago, took third. A majority of the breweries set up tents and served free samples to those of-age during the event.