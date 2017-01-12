Search
    Afton Alps holds inaugural 'Brewers Battle' race and ski-bike extravaganza

    By Alec Hamilton on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:19 p.m.
    The Lakes and Legends Brewing Company, based out of Minneapolis, won the race, the Brewers Battle trophy and a year-long tap-line at Afton Alps. (Star Gazette photo by Alec Hamilton)1 / 7
    Racers gather around the Lagunitas Brewing Company tent to taste some free samples before the race. (Star Gazette photo by Alec Hamilton)2 / 7
    A skier gets low as she turns around the last flag right before the finish line. (Star Gazette photo by Alec Hamilton)3 / 7
    A contestant slides to a stop right before the fence after crossing the finish line during one of the best runs of the day. (Star Gazette photo by Alec Hamilton)4 / 7
    More and more skiers congregated around the brewing companies' tents as the race went on, creating a forest of ski poles and skis outside the tents. (Star Gazette photo by Alec Hamilton)5 / 7
    The first 500 people to buy a lift ticket received limited edition Afton Alps-Love Your Melon hats. They were also sold, with 50 percent of the profit going toward pediatric cancer research and organizations. (Star Gazette photo by Alec Hamilton)6 / 7
    There were plenty of bright colors amongst the contestants as this racer in bright pink crosses the finish line. (Star Gazette photo by Alec Hamilton)7 / 7

    Afton Alps held its inaugural "Brewers Battle" downhill ski race and ski-bike extravaganza Saturday, Jan. 7, in Afton. In an effort to raise awareness for pediatric cancer, Afton Alps organized a ski race between 10 breweries from Minnesota and the Midwest, the prize being a tap-line at Afton Alps for an entire year.

    The first 500 people to buy lift tickets that day received a free, limited edition Afton Alps/Love Your Melon hat as part of the effort to raise awareness. Love Your Melon was started as a way to raise money and awareness toward pediatric cancer, and 50 percent of their profit is donated to help research and nonprofits. Hats were also sold at the base of ski slopes.

    Also, there was the ski-bike company Snogo, who brought a couple of their ski-bikes for skiers and snowboarders to check out and demo.

    Lakes and Legends Brewing Company, based out of Minneapolis, won the race and the right to the year-long tap-line. Each brewery chose skiers to represent them, from employees to local figures of the cities where they are located. Popular Surly Brewing Company took second place and Lagunitas Brewing Company, which was started in Chicago, took third. A majority of the breweries set up tents and served free samples to those of-age during the event.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
