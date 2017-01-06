Emergency shelter available in Eagan for homeless adults
Temporary emergency shelter for neighbors experiencing homelessness is currently available at Easter Lutheran Church in Eagan.
Neighbors must be a Dakota County resident and cannot have an open case for public assistance in another county. This shelter is for single adults only.
For information, contact the Dakota County Housing Crisis Line at 651-554-5751. After business hours, call the Dakota County Crisis Line at 952-891-7171.
Those in need of emergency shelter who also have children should call the Housing Crisis Line.
Hastings Family Service can assist Hastings area neighbors with transportation to the shelter. Hastings neighbors in need of further assistance are encouraged to contact Hastings Family Service at 651-437-7134 or stop in HFS at 301 E. Second St., in downtown Hastings.