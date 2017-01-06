Emergency shelter available in Eagan for homeless adults

For information, contact the Dakota County Housing Crisis Line at 651-554-5751. After business hours, call the Dakota County Crisis Line at 952-891-7171.

Those in need of emergency shelter who also have children should call the Housing Crisis Line.

Hastings Family Service can assist Hastings area neighbors with transportation to the shelter. Hastings neighbors in need of further assistance are encouraged to contact Hastings Family Service at 651-437-7134 or stop in HFS at 301 E. Second St., in downtown Hastings.