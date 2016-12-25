King's toy drive collects more than 1,200 toys

"Every year we start out this event thinking that there is no way we can do better than last year," the owners and staff stated in a news release. "With the help of all our local business sponsors, vendors, loyal patrons, friends and family we continue to grow this event and help to ensure that local families don't go without at Christmas. I could say thank you a thousand times and it would not be enough. We could not do this without all of you."

The toys were donated to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, which collects toys to distribute as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.