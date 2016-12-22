Possible snow and rain over the holiday weekend

The Twin Cities saw another 5 inches of snowfall this past weekend, according to the National Weather Service. That brings the total snowfall for the month of December to 15.8 inches.

While there is a chance of some precipitation over the upcoming holiday weekend, it should be calmer than the first couple weeks of the month.

There is a chance of 1-3 inches of snow Friday. In Hastings, a snow emergency automatically goes into effect when two inches of snow have accumulated.

According to The Weather Channel, there is chance of precipitation Christmas Day that could result in up to a 1/2 inch of rainfall.