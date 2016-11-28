Give to the Max Day surpasses goals statewide and locally

The eighth annual giving day experienced a technical issue during the day that caused GiveMN.org to switch to a scaled-back website for part of the day.

Several Hastings organizations participated in Give to the Max day. Hastings Family Service surpassed their goal of $35,000 in raised funds. The organization came in at 71st out of all the participating organizations and schools by receiving $23,745 in donations. A $15,000 match gift was donated totaling $38,745 in raised funds. In addition, a gift of $6,728 was brought in person to Hastings Family Service by donors who wanted to participate in the day but could not provide their gifts online.

“This community is so supportive and hung in there with us even when the GiveMN technology didn’t,” said Amy Sutton, resource development director at Hastings Family Service. “The most difficult part of the day was waiting for nearly eight hours before we knew how we were doing. We weren’t able to thank people as they gave throughout the day.”

In total, more than $20 million was raised, going toward 5,756 nonprofit organizations and schools across Minnesota.

“We are amazed each year by Minnesotans’ generous support of our nonprofits and schools,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. “Give to the Max Day shows us what can happen when we come together and collectively support communities, and we know that generosity shines all year as people donate money and give their volunteer time to their favorite causes.”