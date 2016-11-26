“Raising money and doing these events is important in the sense that there is not a lot of awareness for Lupus, so anything we can do that actually brings lupus into any kind of spotlight I think is good,” Bauer said.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease where one’s immune system gets confused and it attacks itself. The disease can cause inflammation and can affect any part of the body, Bauer said.

The fundraiser, which took place Oct. 22, had about 675 people in attendance. Attendees were able to take a hayride to one side of the golf course, where an area of the woods had been cleared out and outfitted with a giant leaf pile. The kids were able to jump in the pile. In addition, there was a concession stand, silent auction and cookie decorating station.

Bauer said she is constantly blown away by the support she receives from the Hastings community. She was diagnosed with lupus when she was in high school. She is now involved with the Lupus Foundation year round. Many times, she said, she doesn’t feel in control because her lupus can flare up at any time. But one way she said she can fight back is by bringing awareness of the disease to the public by raising money and advocating for the Lupus Foundation.

“That’s how I show lupus I’m not going to let it win,” Bauer said.

The money raised from the fundraiser and given to the Lupus Foundation will go toward supporting programs within the area and lupus research. Bauer said the Lupus Foundation is great in the sense that “the money raised here stays here.”

According to Lupus International, lupus is more prevalent than AIDS, sickle cell anemia, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and cystic fibrosis combined. Bauer said research is very important so that more medicines can be found in order to treat lupus.

“Research is really important to be able to find other medicine so that future generations don’t have to go through everything that I’ve had to go through,” Bauer said.