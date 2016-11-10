Gobble Gait has fresh outlook and new route

“With making our million dollars last year and reaching our goal...with new goals we’re starting with a different route,” Fasbender said.

Last year, the route took runners to the east where many runners had to wait for trains to pass. Fasbender said it was a logistical nightmare, which is why they changed the route for 2016.

The new route will take runners to the west side of town instead of east. Runners will head west out of downtown Hastings and head under the bridge. They’ll turn left on Eddy Street and then up Fourth Street out to Pleasant Drive. They’ll turn right on Pleasant and enjoy a water stop at the YMCA. From there, they’ll cross over County Road 42, hook up with the walking trail and take that down to the Mississippi River and Lake Rebecca dyke.

Fasbender said the Gobble Gait route is a way of showcasing the city and “what better way for out-of-towners plus the people who live here to see what we have to show.” She said the new route will feature beautiful scenes passing historic homes and buildings, parks, trails along the river, the bridge, pavilion and more.

Dave Youngren designed the T-shirt for Gobble Gait this year. Runners who sign up for the 8k have the opportunity to receive the shirt.

“We’re showcasing what we’re trying to do for the route, so on it is the bridge, the pavilion, the walkway; it’s kind of a scenic type shirt,” Fasbender said.

The reason behind Gobble Gait has not changed over the course of 18 years. All the proceeds from the event will go towards Hastings Family Service, a nonprofit agency providing emergency and supportive services to the Hastings area.

Fasbender said a number of community members were surprised to hear they were doing Gobble Gait again after reaching the million dollar mark at last year’s event. She said there was no question that they would do it again.

“People still need help, and even if people didn’t need help we’d probably still do it, but that’ll never be the case,” Fasbender said.

The need to help people continues to grow, she said, and she thinks Hastings Family Service has done an amazing job utilizing the money they raise from Gobble Gait. She hopes this year is a new start to possibly reaching another million dollars in raised money in 10 years.

Several businesses will be open on Thanksgiving morning including the 2nd Street Depot Bar & Grill, American Legion, The Busted Nut, Vista Rio, Creative Hair Design, Lah-Tee-Dah Boutique and Second Childhood Toy Store. In addition, the donut pop-up shop called Durownuts (featured last week) will be in Oliver’s Grove park.

Race day registration starts at 7 a.m. The 8K will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the 2K starting immediately following the 8K. The start line is in Downtown Hastings on Second Street. More information can be found on the event website at www.gobblegait.com.