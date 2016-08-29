Motorists will encounter overnight lane closures and delays on Highway 61 in Denmark Township north of Hastings as crews install a drainage pipe beneath the highway.

According to a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release, traffic on southbound Highway 61 near Highway 10 will be reduced to a single lane each night, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 31. Lanes are expected to reopen by 7 a.m. each day through Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.

MnDOT said that motorists should expect long delays at the intersection, as the traffic signal will be flashing and should be considered a four-way stop.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slowdown in work zones.

The construction is part of a larger intersection rebuilding project which includes realigning Maycrest Avenue, resurfacing existing pavement, constructing southbound turn lanes and closing a median crossing. The work is intended to improve safety and traffic flow in the area. The project is expected to be complete by late fall 2016. For more information about the project, visit http://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy61and10/.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit www.511mn.org.