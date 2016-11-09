Three new faces to join city council next year

In Ward 2, incumbent Joe Balsanek was voted back for his third term, with 55.44 percent of the vote (1,386). His opponent, Adam Estenson, earned 43.92 percent (1,098). Balsanek was the only incumbent voted back onto the council.

The third and fourth wards both saw incumbents defeated. Ward 3 voters chose Lisa Leifeld, who won 55.67 percent (1,601). Incumbent Tony Nelson had 43.92 percent (1,263).

And in Ward 4, Trevor Lund won 57.11 percent of the votes (1,582). Incumbent Danna Elling Schultz, who was running for her fifth term, had 42.24 percent (1,170).

Results came late for Dakota County, with totals reported to the Minnesota Secretary of State shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 9.

Election results do not include absentee ballots and are unofficial until canvassing.