Dakota County still waiting for election results

A query to Dakota County’s elections manager, Andy Lokken, offered little by way of explanation.

“We’re still working through our early voting and will post results soon,” Lokken wrote in an email at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 8.

Statewide, 81 percent of Minnesota precincts had already reported, including Washington County and Goodhue County.

Polls closed in Minnesota at 8 p.m.

