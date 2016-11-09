Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Dakota County still waiting for election results

    By Katrina Styx Today at 12:27 a.m.

    Dakota County election results have been significantly slower than usual this year. As of 12:15 a.m. Nov. 9, the county still had no election results posted for any of its 140 precincts.

    A query to Dakota County’s elections manager, Andy Lokken, offered little by way of explanation.

    “We’re still working through our early voting and will post results soon,” Lokken wrote in an email at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 8.

    Statewide, 81 percent of Minnesota precincts had already reported, including Washington County and Goodhue County.

    Polls closed in Minnesota at 8 p.m.

    The Hastings Star Gazette will continue to monitor election results and will post more information as it becomes available.

    Explore related topics:NewspoliticshastingsminnesotaspirallocalElectionElection 2016
    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
    Advertisement