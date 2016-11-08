Unofficial results will not be available until later this evening. The Hastings Star Gazette will update results online as votes are tallied and recorded.

Residents in the city of Hastings are voting on their choice for Hastings City Council, Soil and Water Convervation District Supervisor for District 1, State Representative for District 54B, State Senator for District 54, U.S. Representative for District 2 and U.S. President and Vice President. They will also decide whether or not to amend the state Constitution to remove lawmakers' power to set their own salaries in favor of a establishing an independent, citizen's only council to prescribe lawmaker salaries.

Also on the ballot are a number of Judicial offices, including the Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice 6, several Court of Appeals judges and 1st District Court judges.

Polls are generally open until 8 p.m. Locations in Hastings are:

Ward 1, Precinct 2 — Hastings City Hall, 101 E. Fourth St.

Ward 1, Precinct 3 — Hope Lutheran Church, 16898 Michael Ave.

Ward 2, Precinct 1 — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 202 W. Eighth St.

Ward 2, Precinct 2 — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 400 W. Ninth St.

Ward 3, Precinct 1 — Calvary Christian Church, 907 W. 15th St.

Ward 3, Precinct 2 — United Methodist Church, 615 W. 15th St.

Ward 4, Precinct 1 — St. Philip’s Lutheran Church, 1401 W. 15th St.

Ward 4, Precinct 2 — Knights of Columbus Hall, 3075 Vermillion St.

Generally, rural Hastings polling locations are as follows:

Douglas Township — Douglas Town Hall, 12409 E. 240th St., Hampton

Coates — Mail ballot

Nininger Township — Nininger Town Hall, 12390 Ivanhoe Way

Vermillion Township — Pace Local 7-662, 18970 Goodwin Ave.

Vermillion — Vermillion City Hall, 105 E. Main St., Vermillion

Marshan Township — Marshan Town Hall, 12497 E. 205th St., Hastings

Ravenna Township — Ravenna Town Hall, 20425 Red Wing Blvd., Hastings

Hampton Township — Hampton Town Hall, 23250 Main St., Hampton

Hampton — Hampton City Hall - Fire Station, 5265 E. 238th St., Hampton

New Trier — Mail ballot

Miesville — Mail ballot

Denmark Township — Denmark Town Hall, 14008 S. 90th St., Hastings

To check your polling location, go to http://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ and enter your residential address.