Election results to be updated throughout the evening

According to Dakota County's unofficial election results, there were 12,821 people registered to vote in the city's eight precincts, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Hastings Star Gazette will update results online as votes are tallied and recorded. Results posted tonight are unnofficial and may change over the course of the night.

Residents in the city of Hastings are voting on their choice for Hastings City Council, Soil and Water Convervation District Supervisor for District 1, State Representative for District 54B, State Senator for District 54, U.S. Representative for District 2 and U.S. President and Vice President. They will also decide whether or not to amend the state Constitution to remove lawmakers' power to set their own salaries in favor of a establishing an independent, citizen's only council to prescribe lawmaker salaries.

Also on the ballot are a number of Judicial offices, including the Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice 6, several Court of Appeals judges and 1st District Court judges.