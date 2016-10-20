Candidate forum

The Hastings Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Community TV have partnered to offer a live candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Hastings City Hall council chambers. A reception with free beverages and cookies begins at 6 p.m. and the forum begins at 6:30 p.m.

This forum is open to the public. The audience will hear from candidates for Hastings City Council, Minnesota House of Representatives District 54B and Minnesota Senate District 54.

Voting information

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Steve Simon announced that Minnesota broke an online voter registration record, with 73,478 people registering online as of Monday. Tuesday was the last day Minnesotans were allowed to pre-register to vote. Those who did not pre-register will still be able to register at their polling place on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Voting information is available online at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting and locally at www.hastingsmn.gov/city-government/elections.

