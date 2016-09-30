Voting period now under way

The Nov. 8 elections are just around the corner, and voters who want to cast their ballots ahead of time are now able to do so.

Absentee voting opened Sept. 23. Hastings residents may obtain an absentee ballot by filling out an application online at www.mnvotes.org . Applications may also be filled out by hand and returned to City Hall. Printable applications are available on the city website, www.hastingsmn.gov . Absentee ballots must be returned to the election office (Hastings City Hall) by election day to be counted.

For the first time this year, voters may enter an absentee ballot in person prior to the election to the ballot counter. In-person absentee voting begins seven days prior to the general election. Dakota County residents may cast an in-person absentee vote at any of the following locations: Hastings City Hall, the Dakota County Government Center in Hastings, the Dakota County Western Service Center in Apple Valley or the Dakota County Northern Service Center in West St. Paul.

Voter pre-registration is available through 5 p.m. Oct. 18.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Local voter information is available online at www.hastingsmn.gov or by calling Adeline Schroeder, deputy city clerk, at 651-480-2357 or emailing her at aschroeder@hastingsmn.gov.

City polling locations

Ward 1, Precinct 2 — Hastings City Hall, 101 E. Fourth St.

Ward 1, Precinct 3 — Hope Lutheran Church, 16898 Michael Ave.

Ward 2, Precinct 1 — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 202 W. Eighth St.

Ward 2, Precinct 2 — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 400 W. Ninth St.

Ward 3, Precinct 1 — Calvary Christian Church, 907 W. 15th St.

Ward 3, Precinct 2 — United Methodist Church, 615 W. 15th St.

Ward 4, Precinct 1 — St. Philip’s Lutheran Church, 1401 W. 15th St.

Ward 4, Precinct 2 — Knights of Columbus Hall, 3075 Vermillion St.

Rural polling locations

Generally, rural Hastings polling locations are as follows:

Douglas Township — Douglas Town Hall, 12409 E. 240th St., Hampton

Coates — Ballots will be mailed to registered voters in this precinct approximately 30 days before the election.

Nininger Township — Nininger Town Hall, 12390 Ivanhoe Way

Vermillion Township — Pace Local 7-662, 18970 Goodwin Ave.

Vermillion — Vermillion City Hall, 105 E. Main St., Vermillion

Marshan Township — Marshan Town Hall, 12497 E. 205th St., Hastings

Ravenna Township — Ravenna Town Hall, 20425 Red Wing Blvd., Hastings

Hampton Township — Hampton Town Hall, 23250 Main St., Hampton

Hampton — Hampton City Hall - Fire Station, 5265 E. 238th St., Hampton

New Trier — Ballots will be mailed to registered voters in this precinct approximately 30 days before the election.

Miesville — Ballots will be mailed to registered voters in this precinct approximately 30 days before the election.

Denmark Township — Denmark Town Hall, 14008 S. 90th St., Hastings

To check your polling location, go to http://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/ and enter your residential address.