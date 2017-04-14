Galland honored for Metro Transit service

He was recently honored for his part-time service with Metro Transit by receiving the Timothy Bowe Memorial Award. Timothy Bowe was a Minnesota State Trooper who worked part-time for Metro Transit. He was killed in the line of duty while assisting Chisago County deputies in 1997.

Although Galland said that he didn't know Bowe, his guess is that Bowe was an officer who showed great dedication, something he strives to do as well.

"Anytime you receive an award in the name of an officer who gave the ultimate sacrifice, it's certainly a humbling experience and something I appreciate a great deal," Galland said.

Galland has worked at the Hastings Police Department since 1991. He began working at Metro Transit on a part-time basis in January 2000. He said he has been consistently working one or two shifts per week with Metro Transit since.

As part of his shifts at Metro Transit, Galland said he typically patrols the buses or light rail. He might be in a squad car taking calls or writing accident reports for a bus crash.

Galland said that working part time with Metro Transit has been a great job that has allowed him to get to know officers from other agencies in the Twin Cities. Several of the part-time officers are from various agencies in the metro area. Galland said that working at another agency has allowed him to learn other policing techniques other than what is used at the Hastings Police Department.

On March 22, Galland was awarded with a plaque at a ceremony in St. Paul.