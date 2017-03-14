Townships hold elections

The Town of Douglas will elect one town supervisor (three-year term) and one town treasurer (two-year term). The candidate for supervisor is Jeff Reed. The candidate for treasurer is Molly Kieffer. Voting will be held at Douglas Township Hall, located at 12409 E. 240th St., Hampton.

Vermillion Township will elect one supervisor (three-year term) and one treasurer (two-year term). The candidate for supervisor is Bruce D. Lohmann. The candidate for treasurer is Ralph Stoffel. Voting will be held at Pace Hall, located at 18970 Goodwin Ave., Hastings.

Nininger Township will elect one supervisor (three-year term), one clerk (two-year term) and one treasurer (one-year term). The candidate for supervisor is Robert Rotty. The candidate for clerk is Judy Krupich. The candidate for treasurer is Janet Bremer. Voting will be held at Nininger Town Hall, located at 12390 Ivanhoe Way, Hastings.

Marshan Township will elect one supervisor (three-year term) and one treasurer (two-year term). The candidate for supervisor is Gloria Pinke. The candidate for treasurer is John Maher. Voting will be held at Marshan Town Hall, located at 12497 E. 205th St., Hastings.

Ravenna Township will elect one supervisor (three-year term). The candidate is Carl Reuter.

Voting will be held at Ravenna Township Town Hall, located at 20425 Red Wing Blvd., Hastings.

Hampton Township will elect one supervisor (three-year term). The candidate is Jim Sipe.

Voting will be held at the Hampton Township Hall, located at 23250 Main St., Hampton.

Townships will also hold their annual meetings shortly after the polls close.